Why Coinbase, Silvergate Capital, and Marathon Digital Holdings Are Falling This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of several crypto stocks crashed this week as investors geared up for third-quarter earnings reports and in the wake of the Federal Reserve's November meeting earlier this week.For the week, shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) traded more than 20% lower in the final hour of trading Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) traded nearly 14% lower, and shares of the Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) were down nearly 23%.As expected, the Fed raised its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, by 0.75 percentage points at the conclusion of its November meeting. The federal funds rate now sits within a range of 3.75 to 4 percentage points.Continue reading