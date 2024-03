Why Coinbase, Solana, and Near Protocol Had Massive Gains This Week

The crypto market went a little crazy this week as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) topped $70,000 for the first time and hundreds of millions of dollars flowed into Bitcoin ETFs. Almost every altcoin followed the big gains, as did publicly traded crypto companies.Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) was the biggest winner on the stock market, rising as much as 31.5% this week and closing up 24.7%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. On the crypto side, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) jumped as much as 16.6% since last Friday and Near Protocol (CRYPTO: NEAR) was up 43.9% at its peak. The tokens are up 12.6% and 40.3%, respectively, as of market close on Wall Street.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel