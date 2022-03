Why Coinbase and Solana Were Up on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) jumped as much as 5.3% in trading on Friday after the company announced Coinbase Wallet support for Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). At 3:10 p.m. ET Coinbase was still up 3.7% for the day and Solana has gained 1.7%, although it's up nearly 10% from lows hit early Friday morning. Coinbase announced that its wallet, which is a separate app or extension in a browser from the Coinbase app, will support Solana. There's currently no support to connect to decentralized applications or for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) at this point, but this is a small step toward accessing the Solana ecosystem. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading