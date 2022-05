Why Coinbase Global Stock Got Socked in the Mouth Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stocks and cryptocurrencies were strongly out of favor with investors on Wednesday. Unfortunately for crypto-exchange operator Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), it's a combination of both, as it's a publicly traded company that's reliant on the popularity of digital coins and tokens. In what hardly qualifies as a surprise, investors traded Coinbase down mercilessly, and its share price closed more than 9% lower on the day.If cyptocurrencies as a general asset class are getting the cold shoulder from investors, you can bet your bottom Bitcoin that Coinbase is taking a hit, too.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading