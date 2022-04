Why Coinbase Global Stock Shriveled Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors weren't kind to the stock of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) on Tuesday. They traded the shares down by 2.6%, a steeper fall than the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. An influential analyst's price-target cut was a major reason. Tuesday morning, high-profile Mizuho (NYSE: MFG) prognosticator Dan Dolev slashed his price target, pegging Coinbase as being worth $150 per share; previously that figure was $190.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading