|
16.08.2022 22:24:19
Why Coinbase Shares Were On a Wild Ride Today
Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) were on nothing short of a wild ride today, falling as much as 8.4% in morning trading and rising to a gain of 3.8% at its afternoon peak. Shares settled slightly lower at the end of the day and closed down 1.7%. There was some early concern that an announced integration between Coinbase Wallet and the blockchain analytics tool Etherscan was getting pushback, but that reaction seemed to have been overdone because Etherscan is a commonly used tool on Ethereum. Critics argue that this integration exposes Coinbase to unnecessary hacking risks.Coinbase also announced today that it will pause deposits and withdrawals of Ether and ERC-20 tokens (a type of many publicly traded tokens) around the time of "The Merge". The pause will be temporary and is simply out of an abundance of caution, but Coinbase is getting out in front by announcing the move now. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coinbasemehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Coinbasemehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!