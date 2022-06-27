|
27.06.2022 17:39:44
Why Coinbase Stock Crashed on Monday
Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) crashed on Monday, falling as much as 10.7%. As of 11:02 a.m. ET, the stock was still down 8.7%. This continues the ongoing slump that has seen the stock plunge 77% so far this year.The catalyst that sent the cryptocurrency trading specialist lower was a downgrade and decidedly bearish commentary from a Wall Street analyst.Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance downgraded Coinbase stock to sell from neutral (hold) while simultaneously lowering the price target from $70 to $45, according to a report by TheFly. This suggests additional losses for investors of 28% compared to Friday's closing price. In light of the continued panic-selling in a wide range of cryptocurrencies, the analyst believes there are more challenges to come. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
