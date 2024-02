Why Coinbase Stock Dropped 9.2% Today

Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) dropped by as much as 10.4% in trading on Monday as investors speculated that interest rates would stay higher for longer than previously expected. Shares ended the session down 9.2%.The common perception is that lower rates help the crypto industry. Low rates for safe, interest-bearing investments push more investors into riskier assets, and crypto falls in the high-risk category.Major crypto tokens often trade correlated to growth stocks, so Monday's reaction makes sense when you think of it as simply a trading move. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel