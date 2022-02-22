|
22.02.2022 22:30:33
Why Coinbase Stock Fell More Than 6% Today
Shares of top cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) were down 6.6% today as of the market close. Some cryptos were falling in price again today due to the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the two largest cryptos by market cap, have been in retreat over the last seven-day stretch, and Coinbase is falling in sympathy.AssetMarket CapContinue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!