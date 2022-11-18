Why Coinbase Stock Is Down Another 7% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Amid the crypto market turmoil generated by the collapse of FTX, many investors are worried about how its fellow exchange operator Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) will perform from here. This week has been a mixed bag. Coinbase stock initially surged on the expectation that the bankruptcy of a key competitor could lead to the U.S.-focused crypto exchange gaining market share. But over the course of Wednesday and Thursday, the company's shares sank by more than 12%. The declines continued Friday morning, with Coinbase stock plunging by another 7.1% as of 11:58 a.m. ET.Friday's decline appears to have been spurred by a bearish analyst note from Bank of America. Analyst Jason Kupferberg slashed the price target on Coinbase from $77 per share to $50 per share, and cut its rating from buy to neutral. Last week, Goldman Sachs slashed its price target on Coinbase to $41 per share from $49 per share, and maintained its sell rating. It's clear that analysts have reason to be bearish about Coinbase. While it's one of the most prominent centralized crypto exchanges, contagion fears have put investors and analysts in a difficult position. On the one hand, FTX's implosion offers the potential for Coinbase to capture more market share and trading volume. On the other, declining aggregate trading activity and systemic risks may lead to further valuation compression, at least in the near term.Continue reading