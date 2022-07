Why Coinbase Stock Is Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange company Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) were falling this morning, likely in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin sliding this morning. Additionally, an analyst's investor note indicating that Coinbase's shares could become more diluted might be helping to drive the stock lower today. The cryptocurrency stock was down by 3.9% as of 11:09 a.m. ET on Monday. Coinbase investors could be reacting to recent comments made by JPMorgan analyst Kenneth Worthington when he said that Coinbase's stock is at risk of increased share dilution.Continue reading