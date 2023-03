Why Coinbase Stock Is Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) were tumbling once again today after an analyst cut his price target for the stock. Coinbase's shares have been falling hard over the past several trading days after the company said it received a Wells Notice from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Coinbase's stock was down 9.7% as of 11:43 a.m. ET. Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish maintained an equal-weight rating on Coinbase stock today but lowered his price target for its shares from $86 down to $70.