06.07.2022 19:17:31
Why Coinbase Stock Is Tumbling Today
Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) were falling Wednesday after an analyst downgraded the stock and slashed his price target for the shares.The cryptocurrency stock was trading 4.6% lower as of 1:01 p.m. ET. Atlantic Equities analyst Simon Clinch downgraded the cryptocurrency exchange operator's stock from overweight to neutral, and cut his price target for the shares from $95 to $54. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
