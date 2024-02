Why Coinbase Stock Jumped 16.9% Today

Shares of crypto company Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) jumped as much as 16.9% in trading on Friday after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 financial results. Shares drifted lower late in trading and are up 13.5% at 2:30 p.m. ET. Revenue jumped nearly 50% to $953.8 million, easily topping the $826.1 million that analysts were expecting. Net income was $275.7 million, or $1.04 per share, which easily topped the $0.02 in earnings that analysts expected.Trading volume nearly doubled sequentially to $154 billion, and subscription and services revenue was up 33% to $375.4 million. Once again, stablecoin revenue was a huge boost to the business with $171.6 million in revenue coming from Coinbase 's stake in the USDC token.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel