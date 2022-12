Why Coinbase Stock Plunged to an All-Time Low Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) hit all-time lows on Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. EST, Coinbase stock was down almost 9% and still falling. The move was particularly unusual considering the S&P 500 and many cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, were all up today. However, fear is definitely starting to grip investors regarding Coinbase's long-term prospects.Here's a tangible example of how high fear is running for Coinbase investors: According to data from Morningstar, Coinbase's bonds are currently trading for $0.52 on the dollar . In other words, if the company is able to satisfy all of its long-term debt obligations, these bonds have substantial guaranteed upside. But bondholders would rather sell now than risk Coinbase defaulting later.There are a couple of things stoking fears for Coinbase. First, rival exchange FTX completely collapsed with spectacular speed mere weeks ago. And FTX's founder Sam Bankman-Fried was consequently arrested less than 24 hours ago. Investors fear that all cryptocurrency exchanges will eventually fall apart in similar fashion, including Coinbase.