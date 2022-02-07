|
07.02.2022 19:57:01
Why Coinbase Stock Popped Today
Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the top cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., were rising today as the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum jumped. The cryptocurrency stock was up by 6% as of 1:19 p.m. ET. The prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum were rising today after major accounting firm KPMG said that its Canadian office had added both of the cryptocurrencies to its corporate treasury. That marks the first time KPMG has directly invested in crypto assets.Continue reading
