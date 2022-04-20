|
20.04.2022 19:54:40
Why Coinbase Stock Rose, Then Fell Today
Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) have been on a wild ride today. The stock initially popped nearly 2.5% higher before later falling as much as 4%. As of 1:20 p.m. ET, shares of the cryptocurrency exchange were down 1.8%. Investors were at first excited this morning that Coinbase's long-awaited foray into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has arrived. The company announced the beta version of the Coinbase NFT marketplace is live and open for fans of digital art to browse the company's curated offerings. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
