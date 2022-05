Why Coinbase Stock Traded Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of cryptocurrency-exchange company Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) traded modestly higher on Tuesday after the company updated investors on its hiring plans. Spoiler: It's slowing down. And that's something the market is viewing in a positive light. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Coinbase stock was up 5%.Coinbase reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on May 10 and the report showed a slowdown in its business. Monthly transacting users fell to 9.2 million from 11.4 million in the previous quarter -- a 19% sequential decline. And quarterly trading volume of $309 billion was the lowest in over a year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading