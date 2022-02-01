|
Why Coinbase Stock Was Moving Higher Today
Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., were gaining for the second day in a row today. News that India is warming up to cryptocurrency with plans to impose a tax on it seemed to give the stock a boost as did Cathie Wood's ARK Invest, which bought shares of Coinbase yesterday for one of its exchange-traded funds (ETFs).As of 1:13 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the cryptocurrency stock was up 4.3%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
