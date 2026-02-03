Columbia Financial Aktie
Why Columbia Financial Stock Rocked the Market Today
Monday was quite the eventful day for bank holding company Columbia Financial (NASDAQ: CLBK). It published its latest set of fundamentals and announced the acquisition of a peer. Investors clearly considered both developments to be positive, as they traded Columbia's stock up by nearly 9% that trading session.The first of those two was the acquisition announcement. Columbia divulged that it has agreed to acquire peer Northfield Bancorp. The deal is valued at roughly $597 million and, according to the buyer, it will create the third-largest regional bank headquartered in New Jersey. All told, the combined company will have $18 billion in assets. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
