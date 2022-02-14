|
14.02.2022 20:11:49
Why Comcast Deserves a Closer Look
You might think of Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) as a sleepy cable conglomerate, but the company generated nearly $18 billion in free cash flow (FCF) last year, and trades at just 12 times FCF.In this episode of "Beat and Raise," recorded on Jan. 28, Fool contributors Toby Bordelon and Brian Withers discuss Comcast's latest quarter and how the company compares to Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS).Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
