Why Comcast Stock Fell Today

Shares of Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) declined by 6.2% on Thursday after the cable giant said its broadband subscriber growth was slowing.Comcast's revenue jumped 14% year over year to $31 billion in the first quarter. The gains were fueled in part by a 36.3% surge in revenue from its NBCUniversal media division, which benefited from the Super Bowl and 2022 Beijing Olympic Games, which were together viewed by more than 200 million people. Excluding these special events, NBCUniversal media revenue rose 6.9%.