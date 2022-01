Why Comcast Stock Slipped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Media giant Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) reported its fourth-quarter figures Thursday morning, and investors reacted by trading the stock down slightly (by 0.9%). This, despite beats on both the top and bottom lines, a dividend raise, and an expansion of the company's share buyback program. For the quarter, Comcast delivered a nearly 10% year-over-year increase in revenue, at slightly more than $30.3 billion. That percentage figure was much higher for non-GAAP (adjusted) net income, which expanded by 35% to a bit over $3.5 billion, or $0.77 per share.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading