Why Comfort Systems USA Stock Is Up Today

Construction and home maintenance company Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) reported better-than-expected quarterly results and provided an upbeat outlook about the future. Investors are taking notice, sending shares of Comfort Systems up as much as 18% on Friday and up 9% as of noon ET.Comfort Systems is a rollup of commercial, industrial, and institutional heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC) and electrical contracting services. The company earned $2.55 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion in the fourth quarter, surpassing Wall Street expectations for $2.20 per share in earnings on sales of $1.33 billion.Revenue was up 21% year over year in the quarter, and up 26% for the year. Operating cash flow totaled $639.6 million, more than double the $301.5 million reported in 2022.