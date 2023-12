Why Comments by Nvidia's CFO Pushed Intel Stock Into Rally Mode This Morning

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) rallied out of the gate on Monday morning, adding as much as 4.3%. As of 1:32 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 4.2%.The catalyst that sent the semiconductor giant higher was comments made by Nvidia chief financial officer Colette Kress.It's been a banner year for Nvidia, with the hastening adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) causing a run on the graphics processing units (GPUs) used for it. As a result, demand has far outstripped supply.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel