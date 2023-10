Why CommScope Stock Fell 40% After Monday Earnings

Shares of communications equipment supplier CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) disintegrated -- down 40.9% through 11:05 a.m. ET -- after the company delivered an earnings warning Monday morning.Wall Street analysts had been predicting CommScope would deliver nearly $2 billion in sales in Q3, with a $0.30 per share profit. CommScope, however, just advised that it's going to miss that mark by about 20%, with sales coming in at only $1.6 billion -- and a huge net loss to boot. What went wrong at CommScope this quarter? A better question would be whether anything went right. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel