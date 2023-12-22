|
22.12.2023 00:54:00
Why CommScope Stock Was on Fire Today
A great many investors were eagerly dialing in to communications equipment purveyor CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) on Thursday, after the company made the pages of a famous magazine. The shares bounced almost 12% higher, comparing more than favorably to the slightly over 1% gain of the benchmark S&P 500 index.Before market open, CommScope said that it had again made Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for the compilation's 2024 edition. Further, this marks the fifth time it's been included in the five-year history of the list. Corporate responsibility, in Newsweek's words, "encompasses environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG). However, at the core is the idea that businesses should support the communities in which they belong." Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CommScope Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu CommScope Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|28,03
|-3,71%