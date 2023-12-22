22.12.2023 00:54:00

Why CommScope Stock Was on Fire Today

A great many investors were eagerly dialing in to communications equipment purveyor CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) on Thursday, after the company made the pages of a famous magazine. The shares bounced almost 12% higher, comparing more than favorably to the slightly over 1% gain of the benchmark S&P 500 index.Before market open, CommScope said that it had again made Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for the compilation's 2024 edition. Further, this marks the fifth time it's been included in the five-year history of the list. Corporate responsibility, in Newsweek's words, "encompasses environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG). However, at the core is the idea that businesses should support the communities in which they belong." Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

