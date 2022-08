Why Compass Pathways Stock Blasted Higher This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the mental healthcare company Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) rose by a noteworthy 15.8% through the first four days of trading this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Following this latest move higher, Compass' stock is up by a staggering 129% over the prior 90 days. Investors have been rushing into this biotech stock in response to the steady progress of its psilocybin-based depression therapy COMP360 in the clinic. After a successful mid-stage trial, the company is reportedly gearing up to advance COMP360 into a pivotal-stage trial for treatment-resistant depression (TRD) soon.