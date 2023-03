Why Compass Stock Was Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Compass (NYSE: COMP), one of the nation's largest real estate brokerages, were falling today after the company missed estimates in its fourth-quarter earnings report and offered weak guidance for the current quarter, showing it continues to struggle with contraction in the real estate market.As of 11:12 a.m. ET, the stock was down 14.8%.Revenue in the quarter tumbled 31% to $1.11 billion as transactions declined 25% due to industry-wide headwinds as transactions across the residential real estate industry were down 18% for all of 2022. That result missed analyst estimates at $1.19 billion.Continue reading