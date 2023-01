Why Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Rocketed Higher This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If all goes according to plan, Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNCE) will soon cease to be an independent company. The biotech signed a deal to be acquired by a peer; as a result, its share price leaped more than 17% higher on the week, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.That peer is India-based Sun Pharmaceutical Industries. On Thursday in a joint press release, Sun and Concert announced that they have agreed for the former to purchase the latter in a deal worth at least $576 million. Specifically, Sun is to make a payment of $8 per Concert share in cash for the acquisition. The two companies didn't hesitate to point out that this is roughly 33% higher than the latter's 30-day-trailing weighted average share price as of Wednesday, Jan. 18.