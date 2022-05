Why Conduent Stock Dropped 17% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of business process outsourcing company Conduent (NASDAQ: CNDT) were down 16.8% today at 12:15 p.m. ET. The culprit? First-quarter 2022 earnings were in line with expectations and full-year outlook was reaffirmed, but some investors may have been hoping for a better report. Image source: Getty Images.Specifically, Conduent reported revenue of $967 million (down 6% year over year) and adjusted earnings per share of $0.10 (down 33% year over year) in Q1 2022. The company said the declines were primarily related to a reduction in government stimulus spending from a year ago. Continue reading