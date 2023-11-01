|
01.11.2023 20:47:44
Why Conduent Stock Is Plummeting Today
Conduent (NASDAQ: CNDT) stock is getting hit hard in Wednesday's trading. The outsourcing services specialist's share price was down 19.7% as of 3 p.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Conduent published its third-quarter earnings report before the market opened this morning, and investors aren't happy with the results. The company posted a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss of $0.09 per share on revenue of $932 million. Sales were down roughly 4.6% year over year, and the bottom line swung to a loss after the adjusted profit of $0.09 per share in last year's quarter. With its Q3 report, Conduent noted that macroeconomic conditions continued to impact its performance and near-term outlook. In the face of recent economic headwinds and uncertainty on the horizon, many businesses have taken a more cautious approach to spending. The company's commercial segment has been particularly hard hit, and it looks like headwinds could continue in the near future.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Conduent Inc Registered Shs When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
|
31.10.23
|Ausblick: Conduent präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
01.08.23
|Ausblick: Conduent stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.06.23
|Transport Operator ATV Picks Conduent To Provide New Contactless Payment Technology In Italy (Benzinga)
|
16.05.23
|Conduent Adopts $75M Share Buyback Program (Benzinga)
|
09.05.23
|Conduent Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed (Benzinga)
|
03.05.23
|Conduent (CNDT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
03.05.23
|Recap: Conduent Q1 Earnings (Benzinga)
|
02.05.23
|Ausblick: Conduent präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)