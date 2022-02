Why Conduent Stock Sagged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Business-services provider Conduent (NASDAQ: CNDT) clearly wasn't providing enough optimism for investors on Thursday. The company's stock slipped by just over 1% on the day, following a Wednesday after-market hours earnings release that was basically met with a shrug by the market.For its Q4 of 2021, Conduent's revenue came in at just under $1.05 billion, which was down marginally from the nearly $1.06 billion in the same quarter the previous year. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income recorded a steeper decline, falling to $31 million ($0.13 per share) from Q4 2020's $46 million.