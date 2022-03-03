Why Confluent Stock Is Falling Hard Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT), a data streaming company, were falling today on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely selling their shares as the technology sector in general continued sliding due to economic uncertainty. The tech stock fell by as much as 12.4% today and was down by 8.2% as of 2:28 p.m. ET. Today's share plunge comes as investors continue to weigh the potential economic effects of the conflict in Eastern Europe. But tech investors in general have been jittery even before the fighting between Russia and Ukraine began.Continue reading