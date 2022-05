Why Confluent Stock Is Plummeting Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT) stock is seeing big sell-offs again this Friday. The data-streaming company's share price was down roughly 15.6% in the daily trading session as of noon ET.Confluent released first-quarter earnings results after the market closed yesterday, and shares are falling despite results for the period coming in better than the market had anticipated. The company reported a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share of $0.19 on sales of $126 million, while the average analyst estimate had guided for a loss of $0.21 per share on sales of $119.49 million. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading