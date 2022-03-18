|
Why Confluent Stock Is Soaring by Double Digits This Week
Shares of Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT) have posted impressive gains this week. The data-processing stock was up 20.8% from last week's market close as of 2:15 p.m. ET this Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Confluent is getting a boost thanks to comments from Russian and Ukrainian officials pointing to progress on a compromise that could end their conflict. And a quarter-point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve came in below the half-point hike that investors were concerned about. The stock also appears to have gotten a boost thanks to coverage from an analyst.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
