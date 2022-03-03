Why Confluent Stock Plummeted 34.6% in February

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT) sank 34.6% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The data-services company published its fourth-quarter earnings results on Feb. 10, and its stock lost substantial ground following the release despite sales and earnings arriving ahead of the market's expectations. Confluent posted a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share of $0.19 on revenue of $119.9 million in the fourth quarter, which was significantly better than the average analyst estimate of an adjusted loss per share of $0.21 on sales of $109.8 million. Despite a loss that was significantly lower than anticipated and revenue climbing 71% year over year to deliver a big topline beat, the company's guidance appears to have spooked investors. Image source: Getty Images.