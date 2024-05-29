|
Why ConocoPhillips Stock Is Falling Today
Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) tumbled this morning and were trading 3.5% lower as of 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday.With several of its peers on a buying spree in recent months, today's big announcement from ConocoPhillips shouldn't have surprised investors. The oil and gas company is acquiring a peer in a multibillion-dollar deal and expects the acquisition to create long-term value for shareholders.ConocoPhillips will acquire Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) in an all-stock deal valued at $22.5 billion, including $5.4 billion of net debt. Marathon investors will receive 0.2550 shares of ConocoPhillips for each share they hold, representing a 14.7% premium to Marathon's closing price yesterday.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
