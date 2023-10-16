|
16.10.2023 19:43:17
Why Consolidated Communications Stock Jumped Today
Shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) were up 15% as of 12:10 a.m. ET on Monday after the company agreed to be taken private in an all-cash transaction valued at $4.70 per share. The stock rose sharply this year after Searchlight Capital Partners and British Columbia Management Corporation initially sent Consolidated a buyout proposal in April. After a sharp fall from its previous high, the stock is currently up 15% year to date, but still offers upside between now and the completion of the acquisition. Searchlight already held about 34% of the company's stock, but the full ownership of the business will provide a financial cushion to help Consolidated complete its fiber build-out plan, which has yielded good results so far. Over the last year, the company has roughly doubled the number of fiber subscribers. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Consolidated Communications Holdings IncShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Consolidated Communications Holdings IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Consolidated Communications Holdings IncShs
|3,92
|2,62%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNahost-Krise im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt haben zur Wochenmitte kräftig nachgegeben. Die US-Börsen wiesen am Mittwoch rote Vorzeichen aus. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.