|
20.10.2022 12:45:00
Why Constellation Brands Remains Bullish on Canopy Growth
It has been five years since alcoholic beverage maker Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) first invested in pot producer Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC). In 2017, it paid $190 million for take a 10% stake in the business. The following year it invested another $4 billion. Today, Constellation Brands owns 38.6% of the cannabis business. However, Canopy Growth hasn't made for a great investment thus far -- its top and bottom lines have struggled, and its share price has collapsed.But despite the adversity, Constellation Brands remains committed to the business, even after recently incurring a major impairment charge against its investment.On Oct. 6, Constellation Brands released its most recent results for the period ended Aug. 31. The results weren't pretty: The company's net loss was a hefty $1.1 billion, versus a profit of $11.9 million in the prior-year period. The big reason the company's financials were so far in the red was due to an impairment charge that Constellation Brands recorded on its investment in Canopy Growth. Even so, Constellation Brands shares are down only 10% this year, less than half the decline in the S&P 500 Index.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Constellation Brands Inc. (Class B)mehr Nachrichten
|
21.09.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Constellation Brands öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.04.22
|Ausblick: Constellation Brands legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.01.22
|Ausblick: Constellation Brands veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
22.12.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Constellation Brands präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.10.21
|Ausblick: Constellation Brands präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
21.09.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Constellation Brands gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
28.06.21
|Ausblick: Constellation Brands zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
15.06.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Constellation Brands stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)