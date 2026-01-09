Constellation Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A3DCXB / ISIN: US21037T1097
|
09.01.2026 15:00:00
Why Constellation Energy Rallied Nearly 60% in 2025
Shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) rallied 57.9% in 2025, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.As the owner of the largest nuclear power fleet in the U.S., Constellation has become a key player in the artificial intelligence buildout. Estimates for electricity demand increased substantially in 2025, reviving demand for the always-available, carbon-free electricity provided by nuclear power.2025 brought even more positives for Constellation, including the announcement of a blockbuster acquisition, a second major 20-year power purchase deal with a Magnificent Seven AI giant, and lowered regulatory hurdles from the Trump Administration. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
