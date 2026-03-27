Corcept Therapeutics Aktie
WKN: 529882 / ISIN: US2183521028
|
28.03.2026 00:32:55
Why Corcept Therapeutics Zoomed Nearly 9% Higher This Week
One of the top-performing healthcare stocks mid-week was Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT), and it was little wonder -- the company was granted U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its leading drug candidate.The double-digit pop Corcept experienced wasn't sustainable, as some investors booked quick profits after learning of the nod. Still, the stock landed in positive territory, posting a gain of just under 9% over the course of the week, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.The happy news was announced by Corcept on Wednesday. The product now ready for commercialization in this country is Lifyorli, which has been approved by the American healthcare regulator for use in combination with nab-paclitaxel (a chemotherapy drug) to treat the platinum-resitant stages of fallopian tube, primary peritoneal, and ovarian cancer. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Corcept Therapeutics Inc.
|
25.03.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ Composite schlussendlich in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
25.03.26
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ Composite liegt am Nachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
25.03.26
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich am Mittwochmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
25.03.26
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite beginnt Mittwochshandel mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
24.03.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Corcept Therapeutics-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Corcept Therapeutics von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
20.03.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ Composite am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
20.03.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ Composite am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
20.03.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsstart in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)