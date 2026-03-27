Corcept Therapeutics Aktie

Corcept Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 529882 / ISIN: US2183521028

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28.03.2026 00:32:55

Why Corcept Therapeutics Zoomed Nearly 9% Higher This Week

One of the top-performing healthcare stocks mid-week was Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT), and it was little wonder -- the company was granted U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its leading drug candidate.The double-digit pop Corcept experienced wasn't sustainable, as some investors booked quick profits after learning of the nod. Still, the stock landed in positive territory, posting a gain of just under 9% over the course of the week, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.The happy news was announced by Corcept on Wednesday. The product now ready for commercialization in this country is Lifyorli, which has been approved by the American healthcare regulator for use in combination with nab-paclitaxel (a chemotherapy drug) to treat the platinum-resitant stages of fallopian tube, primary peritoneal, and ovarian cancer. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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