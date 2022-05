Why Core Scientific Stock Jumped on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of blockchain infrastructure company Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ) jumped on Friday. The stock's gain was fueled by a combination of an upbeat day in the overall market and an earnings report that included better-than-expected first-quarter revenue.The stock rose as much as 21.6% at its best point on Friday. But as of 2:30 p.m. ET, shares were up 11.4%.Core Scientific's first-quarter revenue skyrocketed 255% year over year to $192.5 million, beating analysts' average estimate for revenue of $188.4 million. These results, said Core Scientific CEO Mike Levitt, were achieved by "continuing to focus on execution."Continue reading