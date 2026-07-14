Core Scientific Aktie
WKN DE: A3E3TQ / ISIN: US21874A1060
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14.07.2026 22:10:50
Why Core Scientific Stock Was Up 75.8% In The First Half of 2026
Shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ) were up 75.8% in the first half of 2026, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. After the cancellation of its merger with CoreWeave, the power provider for data centers keeps securing long-term contracts, which are helping the business transition away from being a Bitcoin miner. The stock is up 2,000% over the last three years alone and is considered a massive winner in the era of artificial intelligence (AI). Here's why Core Scientific stock was rising in the first half of 2026, and whether you should consider adding shares to your portfolio right now. Core Scientific used to operate as a cryptocurrency miner, an industry that requires massive amounts of electricity but has fallen out of favor as cryptocurrency prices have sunk to the gutter. Lucky for Core Scientific, another sector that needs massive amounts of electric power is AI, specifically data centers. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Core Scientific Inc Registered Shs
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01.03.26
|Ausblick: Core Scientific zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)