Why Corning Stock Jumped 12.5% on Wednesday

Shares of glassmaking giant Corning (NYSE: GLW) look shiny Wednesday morning, up 12.5% as trading gets underway at 9:35 a.m. ET, after beating earnings estimates in Q4 2021 -- and promising to do it again in Q1 2022.Heading into today's earnings report, analysts had forecast Corning would produce $0.52 in "core earnings" (which is a non-GAAP metric peculiar to Corning) on sales of $3.6 billion. Instead, Corning earned $0.54 per share on sales of $3.7 billion, beating on both the top and bottom lines. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading