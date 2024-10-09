|
09.10.2024 21:38:00
Why Corning Stock Popped 5% Today
Corning (NYSE: GLW) stock jumped 5.2% through 1:05 p.m. ET Wednesday afternoon after Deutsche Bank analyst Matt Niknam raised his price target on the glassmaker to $49 per share and reiterated his buy recommendation.Looking out over the next three years, Niknam suggests there's a good chance Corning will enjoy 15%-per-year earnings growth as its products come in greater demand to facilitate growth in the artificial intelligence (AI) economy.Yes, you read that right. Deutsche Bank just called Corning an AI stock. But why?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
