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29.09.2026 23:57:53

Why Corning Stock Topped the Market on Tuesday

A major deal with a top name in the telecom sphere propelled Corning (NYSE: GLW) stock to a solid gain on Tuesday. The arrangement will see the company, an important supplier of fiber-optic cable, provide its wares to the client for years. Corning's shares closed the day nearly 5% higher after the news, contrasting favorably with the S&P 500 index's 0.2% dip.

The deal was revealed by Corning's counterparty, AT&T, in a press release published before market open. The telecom giant announced that it and Corning have entered into a multiyear supply arrangement for fiber optic cable materials valued at over $3 billion. It did not get more specific about the contract's value or length.

Image source: Getty Images.

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Corning Inc. 139,70 -0,40% Corning Inc.

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