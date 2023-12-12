|
12.12.2023 23:45:34
Why Cosmos Hub and Other Altcoins Were Soaring Today
Given their increasingly long-tail rally heading into the holiday season, cryptocurrencies probably didn't need another springboard bouncing them even higher. Yet on Tuesday, that's exactly what happened when the latest macroeconomic data hit the headlines.In response, an impressive variety and number of coins and tokens leaped skyward in price. Cosmos Hub (CRYPTO: ATOM) was one of them, advancing by 19% in midafternoon trading. Joining the starry crypto was KuCoin (CRYPTO: KCS), which rose by roughly the same percentage; Aptos (CRYPTO: APT) with a 14% gain; and Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) with a relatively light yet still solid boost of 7%.The data that made crypto investors happy concerned that current global albatross, inflation. Early Tuesday, the government's Labor Department unveiled November figures for the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI), a closely tracked gauge of the costs of key goods (and therefore a yardstick for inflation). These data reveal that the CPI crept up by 3.1% year over year and 0.1% over the October level. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cosmos Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Cosmos Holdings Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HUB CO LTD
|713,00
|0,42%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Zinsentscheid steht an: ATX etwas fester -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street in Grün -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Mittwoch etwas höher. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich kaum bewegt. Die Wall Street tendiert zur Wochenmitte leicht nach oben. An den asiatischen Börsen konnten sich die Anleger zur Wochenmitte nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.