Why Costco, Amazon, and Ulta Beauty Are No-Brainer Buys Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Recent headlines might have you believing that you've missed the boat. The market's 20% rebound from its low has some calling this the end of the bear market even though the S&P 500 remains about 9% lower than its all-time high.Nonetheless, long-term investors can always find good opportunities. These three companies have solid prospects and trade at better-than-average valuations, making their shares worth a good look now .Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading