Why Costco, Kohl's, and Five Below Were All Sliding Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Retail stocks including Costco (NASDAQ: COST), Kohl's (NYSE: KSS), and Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) were getting shocked today after retail giants including Walmart and Target badly missed bottom-line estimates and their first-quarter earnings reports. Both companies also cut their guidance for the year, warning that challenges from inflation and supply chain disruptions would persist.Though there was no company-specific news out on Costco, Kohl's, and Five Below , all three companies will report earnings in the next two weeks, and investors seem to be fearful that they'll experience similar headwinds.As of 11:05 a.m. ET, Costco stock was down 11.4%, while Kohl's had given up 10%, and Five Below was off 9.1%. Meanwhile, Target lost 24.4% after its earnings dud this morning, and Walmart was down 17% over the last two days since reporting earnings yesterday.Continue reading